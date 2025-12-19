 Maharashtra News: FESCOM Donates ₹15.59 Lakh To Chief Minister’s Relief Fund For Flood-Affected Farmers
The Federation of Senior Citizen’s Organization of Maharashtra (FESCOM) contributed Rs 15.59 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to support flood-affected citizens and farmers across Maharashtra, following severe flooding caused by heavy rainfall this year.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 09:49 PM IST
FESCOM representatives hand over a cheque of Rs 15.59 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund at Mantralaya | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Dec 19: Following the heavy rainfall this year, Maharashtra—particularly Marathwada and several other regions—faced severe flood conditions. Large-scale damage was caused to agriculture, homes, livestock, and public infrastructure.

Against this backdrop, the Federation of Senior Citizens’ Organization of Maharashtra (FESCOM) came forward to support flood-affected farmers and citizens by collectively contributing Rs 15.59 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Cheque Handed Over at Mantralaya

The cheque was formally handed over at the Mantralaya by FESCOM Maharashtra President Dr Annasaheb Tekale to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat.

Urgent Appeal to Senior Citizens Across State

Taking note of the gravity of the flood situation, Dr Tekale convened an urgent online meeting on September 28, appealing to senior citizens associated with the organisation and all regional divisions to contribute generously to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Responding positively to the appeal, various regional units extended support according to their capacity.

Regional Contributions

The contributions included:

. Western Vidarbha Regional Division – Rs 4.33 lakh

. Konkan Division – Rs 2.58 lakh

. Mumbai Division – Rs 2.40 lakh

. With contributions from other divisions, a total amount of Rs 15.59 lakh was collected.

FESCOM Office-Bearers Present

Present on the occasion were Suresh Pote, President of FESCOM Mumbai, along with Prabhakar Gumaste, Deepak Karkare, and Pamale.

Message of Social Responsibility

The initiative underscored a strong sense of social responsibility, conveying that while citizens often seek support from the government, it is equally important to fulfil one’s duty towards society by extending help during times of crisis.

