Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Crematoriums Get Eco-friendly, Install Wet Scrubbers To Control Air Pollution

Mira-Bhayandar: People staying in the vicinity of crematoriums can now breathe easy. In order to control air pollution, the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has attached wet scrubber (purifier) machines at Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) powered pyres at five crematoriums in the twin-city. Wet scrubbing works by sucking air through a damp filter to trap free-floating contaminants and particulate matter. The smoke passes through the water based solvent helping in controlling the amount of smoke particles and carbon monoxide which is treated and released in the air from the giant chimney perched at a height of 100 feet.

LPG powered pyres

The LPG-powered eco-friendly pyres use less fuel and time, generates lesser smoke during cremation as compared to the conventional furnaces. “While each wet scrubber machine is priced at ₹19.50 lakh, the purchases have been made on the virtue of grants received from the central government under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) and backed by the 15th Finance Commission,” said city engineer Deepak Khambit. There are a total of 14 civic run crematoriums in the twin-city having wood-based, electric and LPG powered pyres.

Wet scrubber apparatus will bring permanent relief from smoke

Most of the crematoriums are located amidst densely populated areas. "The wet scrubber apparatus supported by the chimney at a great height, will bring permanent relief from smoke related issues to people living in surrounding areas of crematoriums,” said Municipal Ccommissioner Dilip Dhole.

The NCAP grant is aimed at funding improvement of air quality measures, including capacity-building of the local bodies through various measures and air quality monitoring. Apart from rolling out five mist spray cannons, the civic administration has also inducted two truck mounted mist spray cannons into the fleet to reduce dust and air pollution levels in the twin-city using the grants procured under the NCAP.