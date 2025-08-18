Mumbai News: Bandra’s Bhabha Hospital Workers Threaten Stir, Blame Officials For Neglect

K. B. Bhabha Hospital workers warn of strike over neglect, harassment by officials | File Photo

Mumbai: Alleging neglect of long-pending demands and humiliation at the hands of senior officials, workers of K. B. Bhabha Municipal General Hospital in Bandra will meet the Chief Medical Superintendent and the Account Head (M.A.S.E.) on Tuesday to seek a permanent solution.

Union Seeks Urgent Meeting with Hospital Authorities

The workers’ union has warned that if the meeting fails to yield a positive outcome, medical services may be disrupted and the responsibility will rest entirely with the administration.

Staff Cite Neglect of Demands and Poor Facilities

Employees said that despite repeated reminders, the administration has ignored key concerns such as fair work allocation based on seniority, provision of dresses instead of sarees for female staff, and separate restrooms and changing rooms for employees on each floor of the hospital’s new building.

Complaints of discrimination in the supply of uniforms and essentials, poor-quality food in the canteen, and denial of service-related documents have also gone unresolved.

Allegations of Harassment by Senior Officials

Adding to the discontent, staff members have accused senior hospital officials of routinely using abusive language, behaving arrogantly, and insulting workers. Union leaders said such conduct has created widespread anger and frustration among employees.

Union Threatens Escalation if Demands Not Met

“Over a host of issues, including the high-handedness of senior officials towards class IV and other employees, we will meet the Chief Medical Officer on August 19,” said Ramakant Bane, General Secretary of The Municipal Union.

Also Watch:

Bane confirmed that the delegation has been given an appointment with senior officials at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. “If no fair decision emerges from the meeting, workers will decide the next course of agitation,” he said, adding that any disruption of medical services to the public will be the administration’s responsibility.