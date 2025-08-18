 Mumbai News: Bandra’s Bhabha Hospital Workers Threaten Stir, Blame Officials For Neglect
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Bandra’s Bhabha Hospital Workers Threaten Stir, Blame Officials For Neglect

Mumbai News: Bandra’s Bhabha Hospital Workers Threaten Stir, Blame Officials For Neglect

Alleging neglect of long-pending demands and humiliation at the hands of senior officials, workers of K. B. Bhabha Municipal General Hospital in Bandra will meet the Chief Medical Superintendent and the Account Head (M.A.S.E.) on Tuesday to seek a permanent solution.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 06:14 PM IST
article-image
K. B. Bhabha Hospital workers warn of strike over neglect, harassment by officials | File Photo

Mumbai: Alleging neglect of long-pending demands and humiliation at the hands of senior officials, workers of K. B. Bhabha Municipal General Hospital in Bandra will meet the Chief Medical Superintendent and the Account Head (M.A.S.E.) on Tuesday to seek a permanent solution.

Union Seeks Urgent Meeting with Hospital Authorities

The workers’ union has warned that if the meeting fails to yield a positive outcome, medical services may be disrupted and the responsibility will rest entirely with the administration.

Staff Cite Neglect of Demands and Poor Facilities

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug
Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug
Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs
Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk
Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy Probe
Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy Probe

Employees said that despite repeated reminders, the administration has ignored key concerns such as fair work allocation based on seniority, provision of dresses instead of sarees for female staff, and separate restrooms and changing rooms for employees on each floor of the hospital’s new building.

Complaints of discrimination in the supply of uniforms and essentials, poor-quality food in the canteen, and denial of service-related documents have also gone unresolved.

Allegations of Harassment by Senior Officials

Adding to the discontent, staff members have accused senior hospital officials of routinely using abusive language, behaving arrogantly, and insulting workers. Union leaders said such conduct has created widespread anger and frustration among employees.

Union Threatens Escalation if Demands Not Met

“Over a host of issues, including the high-handedness of senior officials towards class IV and other employees, we will meet the Chief Medical Officer on August 19,” said Ramakant Bane, General Secretary of The Municipal Union.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai News: Bhabha Hospital’s New Tower Fails To Deliver As Blood Bank, MRI & Other Critical...
article-image

Bane confirmed that the delegation has been given an appointment with senior officials at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. “If no fair decision emerges from the meeting, workers will decide the next course of agitation,” he said, adding that any disruption of medical services to the public will be the administration’s responsibility.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug

Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug

Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs

Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs

Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk

Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk

Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy...

Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy...

Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged...

Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged...