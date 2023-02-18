Mira Bhayandar: Man stalks his ex, robs her scooty, phone; arrested

Representative Image | Unsplash

A 24-year-old allegedly stalked and robbed his ex-companion after she ended an abusive relationship with him nearly two months ago, reports from Mid Day stated.

The 20-year-old woman had been in an interfaith relationship with Mohsin Khan, whom she met seven years ago through a mutual friend. According to the woman, Khan would frequently assault her and argue over trivial matters.

The woman ended the relationship after taking a cue from the killing of Shraddha Walkar by her live-in partner, Aaftab Poonawala.

On Friday morning, as the woman was riding her scooter to work, Khan approached her and tried to persuade her to stay in touch with him. When she refused, he snatched her iPhone and keys to the scooter and fled from the spot. The incident took place in Gokul village at Mira Road.

Did not like her speaking to other male friends

Recalling the abuse, the woman claimed that the accused would often physically assault her. and did not like the fact that she spoke to other male friends.

She added that he used a mobile app to keep track of whom she called.

The Mira Road police registered a case against the accused and arrested him on Friday.

As per the report, the police recovered the woman’s scooty while the search to find the iPhone is on.