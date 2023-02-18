Debt-ridden man tracked down by Mumbai police after Twitter post mentions suicide

Representative Image | File

Mumbai police tracked down a 24-year-old man within hours after he posted a thread on Twitter stating that he was planning on ending his life and reached out to him for counselling, an official said on Saturday.

According to the official, the debt ridden man, who is from Chunabhatti, a neighbourhood close to Chembur, was discovered in Karjat in the Raigad district.

According to the official, the man used to sell 'chikki,' a sweet made from nuts and jaggery or sugar on trains, but had suffered losses and was deeply in debt.

Mumbai police discovers man's message on Twitter

On Friday evening, the city police's crime branch discovered the man's lengthy message on Twitter, in which he stated that he had suffered several setbacks in his business ventures and was planning to commit suicide.

The crime branch notified the Mumbai police cyber team, who gathered his contact information and contacted him.

"Around 5 am today, we picked him up from Karjat and brought him to our cyber department at BKC for counselling. We learnt that he has a debt of nearly Rs 3 lakh," said the official.

