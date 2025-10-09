Mira-Bhayandar Launches New Park To Educate Children About Traffic Rules, Road Safety & More | See Pics

The park also features a commando wall, climbing wall, swinging bridge and various tunnels designed for children’s recreation and learning. |

A traffic park has been inaugurated in Mira Bhayandar on October 9 which aims to educate citizens, especially children, about traffic rules, road safety awareness and responsible driving culture. Named after 'Late Gilbert John Mendonca,' the traffic park spans a total area of 2,365 square meters.

In a post on X, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Baburao Sarnaik said that Mendonca had made invaluable contributions to the development of the Mira-Bhayandar area. In order to honour his social commitment, public service, and dedication to the city’s progress, the traffic was named after him. Not just this, the park was also inaugurated by Late Gilbert Mendoca's family members.

According to Sarnaik, "Traffic discipline is the foundation of a safe society. It is essential to teach children about traffic rules from a young age. This traffic park is an effort to bring this goal to fruition."

🗓 ९ ऑक्टोबर २०२५ | 📍 मिरा भाईंदर



मिरा-भाईंदर शहरातील जनतेला दिलेल्या विकासाच्या वचनांची पूर्तता करत 'स्व. गिल्बर्ट जॉन मेंडोन्सा ट्राफिक पार्क'चे स्व. गिल्बर्ट जॉन मेंडोन्सा यांच्या कुटुंबीयांच्या हस्ते लोकार्पण संपन्न झाले.



स्व. गिल्बर्ट जॉन मेंडोन्सा यांनी मिरा-भाईंदर… pic.twitter.com/pwc3qY6FVH — Pratap Baburao Sarnaik (@PratapSarnaik) October 9, 2025

What is unique about the traffic park?

The park includes a play area for children, seating zones equipped with traffic signs, as well as a commando wall, climbing wall, swinging bridge, and various tunnels designed for children.

The park features a play area for children, seating zones marked with traffic signs which shows signs of pedestrian crossing, falling rocks, step hill upwards, step hill downwards, left bend, right bend, no overtaking and speed sign.

For children's activities, the park also features a commando wall, climbing wall, swinging bridge and various tunnels designed for children’s recreation and learning.

Air Taxi Launch In Mira-Bhayandar

Recently, Sarnaik had said that air taxis would be a successful alternative to alleviate the traffic congestion that the city faces due to its growing population, which now exceeds a million. He also added that necessary permissions and surveys for the project have been granted by the Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation, which is expected to pave the way for the project’s launch.

Dahisar-Bhayandar highway to cut traffic time

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced that once the Dahisar-Bhayander highway is built, the journey from Nariman Point to Mira-Bhayander will take just half an hour via the coastal road.

According to the plan, the coastal road will stretch to Uttan, before linking to Mira Road via the new Dahisar-Bhayander route and extending further to Vasai and Virar. While an earlier proposal to take the road along the coast was opposed by fishermen in Uttan, the government has revised the alignment to address their concerns.