Mira Bhayandar: Kashimira cops bust sex racket in a spa, 4 women rescued

In continuance with their crackdown against immoral and vulgar activities in the twin-city, officials from the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate busted raided yet another high profile prostitution racket which was operating under the guise of a salon and spa in Kashimira on Friday evening.

While the operator identified as- Toros Magardichiyan (32) was arrested and booked under section 370 of the Indian Penal Code and the relevant sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA), four women (aged between 20 to 30 years) allegedly forced into the flesh trade were rescued from the establishment at around 4:30 pm on Friday.

As usual, action eludes the owners of the premises who are also beneficiaries of the immoral trade. In response to a tip-off from an informant that the spa was offering sexual services to its customers, a team led by Senior Police Inspector-Sanjay Hazare deputed a decoy customer to establish contact and strike a deal with the spa operator.