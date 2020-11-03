Mira Bhayandar: MBVV Police continues crackdown; Nigerian drug peddlers held with cocaine worth Rs. 1.49 cr

In continuance with their crackdown against the drug mafia, the recently created Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Police Commissionerate apprehended four Nigerian drug peddlers who were found to be in possession of 747 grams cocaine. The estimated value of the seized contraband is pegged at Rs.1.49 crore in the international market.

The action followed after ACP- Vilas Sanap who heads the Mira Road division received a tip-off from an informant about the arrival of the Nigerian nationals to deliver the consignment in Nallasopara. ACP Sanap immediately passed the information to the local police. Subsequently, a team from the Tulinj police station led by Senior Police Inspector- Datttrey Patil under the supervision of Additional CP- Sanjay Patil (Zone III) laid a trap in the Pragati Nagar area of Nallasopara (east) and apprehended the suspects who were found to be in possession of 747 grams of cocaine worth Rs. 1,49,58,000.