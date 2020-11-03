Coronavirus in Mira Bhayandar: MBMC’s active COVID-19 cases fall below 1,000 after 119 days

In a welcome respite for the citizens of Mira Bhayandar and the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), the number of active Covid-19 cases in the twin-city have fallen below the 1000-mark on Monday to 989 after a long gap of nearly four months. Similarly, the number of people testing positive for the infection was also limited to 59.

The last time number of active cases dipped below 1,000 was on 4 July when MBMC’s health department had 907 patients undergoing treatment in various private and public health care facilities across the twin-city. Also, the drop in cases to 59 has been recorded after a period of more than four months which shows that the situation was improving unlike earlier when the number of positive cases per day that hovered at an average of 175 has started dropping to double digits after nearly two months.

The highest detection of positive cases was reported on 5 July when 303 people tested positive for the infection on a single day. Although the latest additions of 59 cases have catapulted the total number of cumulative positive patients to 22,736, the MBMC’s health department data also shows that a total of 21,024 patients have recovered from their viral infection and have been discharged from various healthcare facilities in the twin-city.

While the overall recovery rate has further improved to 92.47 percent, the bettering figures have ensured that the twin-city’s active cases are limited to 989. However, despite a better recovery, the case fatality rate (CFR) continues to hover above 3.1 per cent which remains a serious cause for concern for the civic administration as the death toll had mounted to 723 till Monday night.

Meanwhile, 44 out of the 59 patients who tested positive on Monday were un-linked, while 15 were contact cases of those who had earlier tested positive for Covid-19.

As usual Mira Road topped the chart by reporting 42 positive cases followed by 14 and three from the east and west side of Bhayandar respectively. The MBMC has conducted a total of 1,03,968 swab tests so far.