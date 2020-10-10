Mumbai crime watch: Kashmira cops bust sex racket operating from spa

As the entire nation is in a combat mode against the pandemic, sex trade racketeers have resumed their activities from spas, which were allowed to operate following the gradual relaxation of the lockdown. Sleuths of Kashimira Police Station busted a high profile prostitution racket thaat was operating under the guise of spa in a posh residential locality on Friday evening.

Two people, including the spa operator, identified as Anand Rai, 35, and a woman, 25, who worked as a manager-cum-cashier of the establishment, were arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA). Acting on a tip-off about the flesh trade activities, a team led by Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Hazare under the instructions of ACP Vilas Sanap, deputed a decoy customer to establish contact and strike a deal with the spa operator. After confirming the authenticity of the information, the police team swooped down on Relax Spa in the Hub Town area of Kashimira. The duo were caught red handed while accepting money for the rendezvous. The team, comprising API Mahendra Bhamre, ASI Rajesh Pansare, police personnel Mhamunkar, Fadtare and Nalawade, lady cops Nagare and Dethe also managed to rescue two women (aged 24 and 30 years ) from the clutches of the flesh trade racketeers. “The crackdown will continue until we weed out all such illegalities,” said Hazare.