Mira Bhayandar: Honest MSF guard returns gold chain worth ₹2 lakh

At a time when a group of chain snatchers reaped a golden harvest at the recently held spiritual meet by Dhirendra Shastri, personnel attached to the Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) displayed exemplary honesty by dutifully returning the gold chain worth Rs.2 lakh which he found at the venue in Mira Road.

MSF personnel felicitated for honesty

The personnel identified as-Shivaji Kedar who was on-duty to control the crowd, found the gold chain on the first day (18 March) of the two day function and promptly returned it to the senior police inspector of the Mira Road police station. In recognition of his honesty, municipal commissioner- Dilip Dhole felicitated Kedar at the civic headquarters on Tuesday.

Many other complaints registered

The teeming crowds meant bountiful pickings, so pickpockets and chain snatchers also duly took their place, interspersed among the spiritual seekers and were amply benefitted. At least 36 devotees, mostly women, had registered complaints about their gold chains being snatched at the religious function. Trained MSF guards have been roped in by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) to guard its property and accompany the anti-encroachment squads for security.