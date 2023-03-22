Mira-Bhayandar: 'Tyoharo ki Bahaar' organised by Maheshwari Mandal, BJP city head among other dignitaries present

Members of the Maheshwari Mandal organised “Tyoharo ki Bahaar''- a grand cultural and musical event at the Papaiya Ground in Bhayandar on Sunday. This year’s theme was Bollywood to Rollywood (Rajasthani Songs). The chief guest of the event was IG ( RPF) -Ajay Sadani.

The event started off with the recital of the Mahesh Vandana, followed by mesmerising cultural and musical performances presented by 207 artists under the aegis of the mandal’s women’s wing. The chief guest-Ajay Sadani was welcomed by mandal president- Natwarji Daga and Madanlalji Bhutda in true Rajasthani-style by presenting the traditional saafa (colourful turban), coconut and a memento.

Everyone in praises of Maheshwari Mandal

In his address to the audiences, Sadani appreciated the efforts of the Maheshwari Mandal in keeping the community united and also preserving the cultural values. Encouraging the younger generation, mandal president Natwarji Dafa emphasized on the need of staying together in times of happiness and sorrow, dedicatedly following the path of religion and ensuring its protection.

BJP city president among other dignitaries present

Other dignitaries including-noted businessman and social worker-Shashikant Ji Bihani, legislator- Geeta Jain, former municipal corporator- Suresh Khandelwal and BJP city president Advocate Ravi Vyas were welcomed with bouquet of flowers by officer bearers of the mandal- Narayanji Toshniwal, Hariprasadji Asawa, Manju ji Malpaani, Sudhaji Kakaani, Sureshji Darak, Sanjivji Jakhotiya and Pawan ji Baaheti respectively.

More than 2,000 community members participated in the event which culminated after the distribution of the "Mahaprasad''. Finally, treasurer of Maheshwari Mandal- Suresh ji Darak, delivered the speech of thanks to express gratitude to the organizing committee, hosts, guests and all those who strived to make the event successful.