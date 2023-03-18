Mira-Bhayandar: Controversial godman Dhirendra Shastri’s discourse starts on peaceful note

Dhirendra Shastri | File Photo

Mira-Bhayandar: The discourse of controversial godman Dhirendra Shastri started off on a peaceful note amid tight police security at the Central Park ground in Mira Road on Saturday evening.

Shastri who heads the Baageshwar Dham near Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh is on a two-day visit (March 18-19). Thousands of devotees thronged the venue.

The two-day programme is being held under the aegis of the Bhayandar-based Smt Shantaben Mithalal Jain Charitable Trust led by legislator Geeta Jain.

Protest against the programme

Citing suspected violation of the Anti-Superstitious and Black Magic Act, 2013, and the Drug and Magic Remedies Act, 1954, some activists of the Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti (ANiS) led by Madhukar Kamble met police officials on Friday to register their protest against the programme. The Mira Road police then slapped a notice under CrPC 149 to organising committee member Suresh Khandelwal, to ensure that neither historic personalities are insulted in any manner nor any statements are made that will hurt the sentiments of any religion or lead to law and order problems.

Earlier, state Congress president Nana Patole had also ridiculed the government for not acting against the self-styled godman, even though he made insulting statements about Jagatguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj.