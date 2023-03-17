 Mumbai Cyber Safe: Showroom manager in Mira Road loses ₹77,000 to credit card fraud
Mumbai Cyber Safe: Showroom manager in Mira Road loses ₹77,000 to credit card fraud

The complainant revealed that a woman posing as a bank employee called him up on his registered mobile number and asked him if wanted to increase his credit card limit

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Friday, March 17, 2023, 06:30 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Mumbai: In another incident of online fraud, a 51-year-old man working as a manager at a showroom of a reputed clothing brand in Mira Road was duped of more than ₹77, 000 thousand by a cyber-fraudster. 

In his statement to the police, the complainant revealed that a woman posing as a bank employee called him up on his registered mobile number and asked him if wanted to increase his credit card limit. The complainant denied the offer but asked her if she could update his email address linked to credit card account.  

Fraudster sensed an opportunity to dupe the victim

Sensing an opportunity to dupe the potential target, the woman agreed to update the know your customer (KYC) records. After asking for the new email address, the woman disconnected the phone. Ten minutes later the woman again called up and managed to extract credit card details including  card number, card verification value (CVV) and also the One Time Password (OTP) under the guise of updating his email address. 

Minutes later the complainant was shocked to learn that Rs. 77,162 had got debited from his card through fraudulent transactions. 

Upon realising that he was duped, the victim registered a complaint with the Navghar police on Thursday. 

An offence under the relevant sections of the IPC and Information and Technology Act has been registered against the cyber crook. Further investigations were on.

