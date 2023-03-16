Mumbai: Man loses nearly ₹2 lakh in FASTag recharge cyber fraud | Representative Image

Mumbai: Cyber fraudsters withdrew Rs2 lakh from a senior citizen of Colaba in the name of updating the FASTag app from his bank account.

According to information received from the Colaba police, Dinsha Savkar, 70, had recharged the FASTag on Tuesday to use it in his vehicle. After the recharge, Savkar got a call and was told that his app is out of date, and requires to download a new app from the play store.

While on call, Savkar began downloading the application. He received a one-time password, which he shared with the caller. He was told that the number he shared is wrong, compelling him to share the passwords many times.

Savkar switched off his mobile and after half an hour when he turned it on, he found that the money was transferred from his account to another account. He lodged his complaint at the Colaba police station. Police said that Rs25,000 was withdrawn six times and Rs50,000.

