Mira-Bhayandar Ganesh-Utsav 2024: 1,397 Idols Immersed In Twin-City On 7th Day Of Festival

Ganesh-Utsav 2024: 1,397 Idols Immersed in Twin-City on 7th Day of Festival | File Photo

Mira Bhayandar: Around 1,397 idols were immersed in the natural water bodies and artificial ponds as devotees bid an emotional farewell to the loving elephant-headed deity on the seventh day of the ongoing Ganesh-Utsav festivities on Friday.

According to the Mira Bhayandar-Municipal Corporation (MBMC), with the latest additions, the total number of immersions conducted after one-and-a-half days, six and seven days has crossed the 12,500 mark. Around 8,652 idols were immersed on Sunday (8, September) after one-and-a-half days of enthusiastic celebrations.

On the sixth day of the Gauri Ganpati celebrations, a total of 2,423 Ganesh idols were immersed. This comprised both sarvajanik (community) and household idols as well as 206 idols of Goddess Gauri which are religiously immersed alongside Ganesh idols.

As many as 20,219 Lord Ganesh Idols including-600 by sarvajanik (community) mandals and 19,619 households had been installed in the twin-city for the 10-day long Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, this year. The numbers indicate a marginal increase of 75 idols as the total count of Lord Ganesh idols which graced the twin-city had touched 20,144 in 2023.

Apart from 23 immersion points which include- creeks, lakes and natural water bodies, the civic administration has created four artificial ponds to facilitate eco-friendly immersions.

So far more than 1,350 idols have been immersed in the artificial ponds which is indicative of the eco-friendly acceptance by devotees towards keeping a check on the unabated pollution of natural water bodies.

One of the biggest festivals observed in Maharashtra, Ganesh-Utsav started with Ganesh Chaturthi on September 7. The festivities will end with Anant Chaturdashi which falls on September 17 this year.