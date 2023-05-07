Mira-Bhayandar: Fishermen oppose inclusion of 'Koliwadas' in cluster scheme

In a bid to make redevelopment options viable for old and dilapidated structures, the state government recently gave its nod for the implementation of the cluster scheme in the twin-city.

Subsequently, a notification was issued by the urban development department (UDD), following which the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) conducted a survey and released maps of 24 zones including the coastal belts in and around Uttan to be considered for cluster redevelopment projects.

Livelihood affected

However, fearing that the move would wipe out the identity of their age-old settlements and prove a threat to their sole means of livelihood, the fishing community has strongly opposed the inclusion of “koliwadas” in the cluster redevelopment scheme.

The state-level fisherman association—Akhil Maharashtra Machhimaar Kruti Samiti (AMMKS)— has written letters to the chief minister, deputy chief minister, additional chief secretary, district collector and the municipal commissioner demanding immediate exclusion of villages including- Uttan, Chowk, Pali and Bhatte Bunder from the scheme.

We will be forced to launch an agitation: Fishermen

“Including koliwada’s in the urban renewal plan under the guise of cluster redevelopment is unmindful and if implemented, it will have negative impacts on fishing, fishing communities and the coastal environment of the city. If the coastal areas are not excluded, we will be forced to launch an agitation,” said former municipal corporator Bernard D’mello who is also the working president of the AMMKS.

Apart from ownership rights of some properties held by local fishermen, several land parcels are still owned by the Mumbai Port Trust and Revenue Department.

Home to more than 750 fishing boats in the region, people living in the coastal belt of Uttan largely rely on fishing and farming as their source of livelihood.

Notably, the fishing community has been struggling for the collective ownership of areas used to park boats, dry fish and mend fishnets, for the past more than two decades.

Read Also Mira-Bhayandar: Teen held for trying to steal from Jewellery Shop with toy gun