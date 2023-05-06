Mira-Bhayandar: Teen held for trying to steal from Jewellery Shop with toy gun

Representative Image

A 16-year-old boy landed into the custody of the police for attempting to rob the owner of a gold ornaments showroom in Bhayandar at "gun-point"on Saturday evening.

According to the police the minor (name withheld) entered Shakti Jewellers- a gold ornaments showroom located in the 60 feet road area of Bhayandar (west) at around 4:50 pm on Saturday under the pretext of seeking money as loan by mortgaging a gold biscuit.

The owner of the showroom -Ashok Jain (55) who was alone at the time of the incident snubbed the boy and asked him to leave. The boy left but within minutes he returned with a gun and a paper cutter. After a scuffle, the terrified owner ran out of the shop only to be chased by the boy.

Boy threatens show owner with cigarette lighter

A commotion ensued on the road, following which a biker caught hold of the boy and informed the police on helpline 112. The police immediately reached the spot and took the boy into custody. The gun turned out to be a cigarette lighter.

The entire sequence of events has been captured by the CCTV cameras installed in the showroom. “An offence under section 393 of the IPC for attempting to commit robbery has been registered in this context.” confirmed a senior police officer. Since the boy is a minor he will be sent to the correction home and will be produced before the juvenile court.

Investigations revealed that the boy who is a standard tenth student lives in Bhayandar (east) and desperately needed money to become rich by investing in the stock market. Further investigations were on.