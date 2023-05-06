Mira-Bhayandar: Sex racket busted at popular holiday home in Gorai, woman rescued

Representative Image |

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police on Friday busted a prostitution racket operating from a well known holiday home in Gorai on Friday.

The team sent a decoy customer to Hotel Maxwell cum Holiday Home located in Chawli village on the Uttan-Gorai Road after receiving information about the activity in the premises. While acting on the tip-off, the team got aware that the hotel manager and staffers were facilitating prostitution activities in the stay.

The hotel staff involved in the wrongdoing by showing photographs of women to soliciting customers on mobile phones.

After confirmation, the team swooped down on the establishment at around 2 pm and caught the manager identified as Vijay Saav and waiter Kublal Mahto red-handed while accepting the money for the rendezvous.

Woman rescued and sent to welfare home

One woman who was rescued from the clutches of the racketeers was sent to the welfare home after necessary formalities.

An offence under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) has been registered at the Uttan coastal police station against the arrested duo and five others including the owner identified as Maxwell Marshal Dsouza. Further investigations were on.