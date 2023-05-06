 Mira-Bhayandar: Sex racket busted at popular holiday home in Gorai, woman rescued
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMira-Bhayandar: Sex racket busted at popular holiday home in Gorai, woman rescued

Mira-Bhayandar: Sex racket busted at popular holiday home in Gorai, woman rescued

One woman who was rescued from the clutches of the racketeers was sent to the welfare home after necessary formalities.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Saturday, May 06, 2023, 06:31 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police on Friday busted a prostitution racket operating from a well known holiday home in Gorai on Friday.

The team sent a decoy customer to Hotel Maxwell cum Holiday Home located in Chawli village on the Uttan-Gorai Road after receiving information about the activity in the premises. While acting on the tip-off, the team got aware that the hotel manager and staffers were facilitating prostitution activities in the stay.

The hotel staff involved in the wrongdoing by showing photographs of women to soliciting customers on mobile phones.

After confirmation, the team swooped down on the establishment at around 2 pm and caught the manager identified as Vijay Saav and waiter Kublal Mahto red-handed while accepting the money for the rendezvous.

Woman rescued and sent to welfare home

One woman who was rescued from the clutches of the racketeers was sent to the welfare home after necessary formalities. 

An offence under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) has been registered at the Uttan coastal police station against the arrested duo and five others including the owner identified as Maxwell Marshal Dsouza. Further investigations were on. 

Read Also
Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV police bust high-profile prostitution racket; arrest one transgender while...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sharad Pawar's explanation on why he withdrew his resignation as NCP chief: 'We are uniting...

Sharad Pawar's explanation on why he withdrew his resignation as NCP chief: 'We are uniting...

Maharashtra: Poor diligence while granting driving licences is costing lives on roads, say experts

Maharashtra: Poor diligence while granting driving licences is costing lives on roads, say experts

Thane: Uttan coast to get three new lighthouses to curb boat mishaps

Thane: Uttan coast to get three new lighthouses to curb boat mishaps

Mumbai: International Institute for Population Sciences awards 199 degrees at its 64th convocation

Mumbai: International Institute for Population Sciences awards 199 degrees at its 64th convocation

Mumbai: MU postpones MMS semester 1 exam for online, distance learning students

Mumbai: MU postpones MMS semester 1 exam for online, distance learning students