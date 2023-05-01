Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV police bust high-profile prostitution racket; arrest one transgender while rescuing young woman

Representational image | PIxabay

On Sunday, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police successfully busted a high-profile prostitution racket and arrested a 34-year-old transgender woman in Mira Road. The accused was identified as the mastermind behind a immoral trafficking of women being operated from Mumbai. Acting on a tip-off, the police team led by ASI-Umesh Patil and supervised by Police Inspector-Samir Ahirrao established contact with the transgender through a decoy customer.

Accused used apps like WhatsApp to communicate with clients

Further investigation revealed that the accused used social messaging platforms like WhatsApp to communicate with potential clients, sharing photographs of aspiring models whom she lured and forced into prostitution activities. Upon striking a deal, the police team laid a trap and arrested the transgender, rescuing a young woman from her clutches.

Rescued woman shifted to rehabilitation centre

While a case has been registered against the accused under Section 370 of the IPC and relevant sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA), the rescued woman has been shifted to a rehabilitation center after completing formalities. The MBVV police station team is conducting further investigations into the case, and more arrests are not ruled out.

Prostitution activities continue unabated at shady lodges

However, despite a series of raids, prostitution activities continue to thrive with impunity in the twin-city, with dozens of shady lodging and boarding facilities brazenly encouraging pimps by giving them space at their establishments. Most pimps operate in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and other areas but prefer lodges in Mira Road and Kashimira. Several lodges operating in the twin-city have either attached orchestra bars or have watering holes in the nearby vicinity, promoting pick-up services by striking deals with bar-staffers for rendezvous.

It is high time for the authorities to take action against these illegal activities and crack down on the lodges that provide a safe haven for prostitution rings to operate. The AHTU must be commended for their efforts in breaking up this prostitution racket, but more needs to be done to eliminate this heinous crime from society.