Mira-Bhayandar: Mother, brother arrested for pushing woman into prostitution

Representational Image

Personnel from the Navghar police station along with their counterparts in the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) with the help of members of a NGO rescued a 25-year-old woman who was forcibly pushed into prostitution activities by none other than her biological mother and step brother.

Accused also abused and manhandled victim's son

The accused duo not only tortured the woman but also abused and manhandled her son (all names withheld to protect the identity of the victims) to mount pressure and force her to continue with the immoral activities.

Acting on the tip-off, the police teams along with the members of the NGO raided an apartment in a building located near the Om Shanti Chowk in Bhayandar (east) on Thursday and rescued the woman, from the clutches of the racketeers. The woman's mother and brother were arrested and booked under the relevant sections of the IPC, Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) and Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2000, police said.

Forced woman into prostitution in guise of performing at orchetrsa

Investigations revealed that the mother-son duo forced the woman into flesh trade under the guise of sending her to perform in live orchestra shows not only in Mumbai but also in countries like Bahrain, Singapore and Muscat. She was forced to indulge into prostitution with the meditation of pimps, who are now on police radar. Police Inspector- Sushil Kumar Shinde of the Navghar police station is conducting further investigations into the case.