Mira-Bhayandar: Developer, Kin Among 4 Booked For Bid To Grab Farmer’s Land

Mira-Bhayandar: Developer, Kin Booked For Bid To Grab Farmer's Land

Mira-Bhayandar: The Navghar police have booked four people including a local developer and his kin on alleged charges of attempting to grab a piece of land in Bhayandar belonging to a farmer on the virtue of fake documents and forged signatures. However, none of the suspects have been arrested so far.

The action followed in response to a complaint filed by Chetan Patil who stated that Manoj Purohit of Ramdev Constructions and his kin including son-Arjun Purohit had been constantly making attempts to take possession of his ancestral land (old survey number 243/new 23, hissa number 11) measuring 1250 square meter located near the New RBK School in the revenue village of Navghar in Bhayandar (east).



An offence for criminal trespass and wrongful confinement was earlier registered by Patil against the construction firm in February, 2022. However, the complainant was shocked to learn that the developer had not only fabricated sale deeds and forged signatures of the original landowner but also used fake notary stamps to stake a claim over the property. It also came to light that the notary who certified the sale deed in 2004, had been issued a license in 2006. Based on the documents provided by the complainant, the police registered an offense under sections 420,465,468 and 472 of the IPC against Purohit and three others for their alleged involvement in the crime.



However, none of the suspects have been arrested so far. “An offence has been registered and our team is checking the veracity of documents following which appropriate action will be taken,” confirmed, senior police inspector-Vijay Pawar.

A team led by API Sandip Palve has been deputed to conduct a detailed probe into the matter.

