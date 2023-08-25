Mira-Bhayandar: 60-Year-Old Woman Booked For Murdering Husband By Smashing Head With Grinding Stone Admitted To Hospital

Representative Image

Mira-Bhayandar: The 60-year-old woman booked for murdering her husband by smashing his head with a grinding stone at their home in Mira Road on Thursday has been admitted to the Dr. R N Cooper Hospital in Mumbai to examine her mental health and conduct other medical check-ups.

The deceased had been identified as 69-year-old Ramesh Kumar Gupta. It is suspected that a fight between the couple over some petty domestic issue took a violent turn after which the accused Rajkumari Gupta picked up a grinding stone from the kitchen and smashed her husband’s head. Ramesh, who earlier worked as a cloth trader, died on the spot. After being informed by the security guard on helpline number 112, Naya Nagar police reached the crime scene. The couple lived with their son in the apartment.

The shocking incident was reported from an apartment on the ground floor of Anand Sarita building located in the Shanti Nagar area of Mira Road at around 3 pm on Thursday.

Woman allegedly under severe depression

According to neighbours, the woman was under severe depression and was not stable as she would get angry and pick up fights for trivial issues. However, the police are yet to substantiate these allegations.

"An offence under section 302 of the IPC has been registered against the woman who has been admitted to hospital. A thorough medical check-up by doctors will reveal the exact mental state of the accused. We have posted our personnel at the hospital and she will be taken into custody after getting discharged with medical reports.” said senior police inspector of Naya Nagar police station-Vilas Supe.