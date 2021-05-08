Mira Bhayandar: Cops Raid Dance Bar that Opened up for VIP Clients amid Lockdown

Mumbai, May 8: As the entire Maharashtra is in combat mode to fight the second major wave of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic, some greedy hoteliers are blatantly violating the protocol and guidelines laid down by the district administration to contain the infection.

This became evident after sleuths of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate raided a ladies’ orchestra bar which was operating despite the coronavirus-induced lockdown in Kashimira.

Acting on a tip-off, a special police team swooped down on Hotel Maansi-an orchestra bar located in the Miragaon area of Kashimira at around 3 am on Saturday. While four women were pulled out from a cramped cavity (secret room), two other women and a member from the transgender community who were allegedly forced to entertain soliciting customers were also rescued by the police team. 21 people including the manager, staffers and soliciting customers were rounded during the raid.

Apart from slapping relevant sections of the Mumbai Police Act, Disaster Management Act, Epidemic Act, Prohibition Act, Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women Act,2016, the police have also imposed section 308 (culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused.

According to the police the bar is allegedly owned by Shyam Korade and Ravi Shetty. While ladies service bars have been ordered a complete shut down on their activities, restaurants and eateries have been allowed to operate just parcel services in compliance to the mandated guidelines. The raid has yet again exposed the brazen defiance of some notorious bar owners who were throwing the mandated Covid-appropriate behavior to the wind.