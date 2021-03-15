Mumbai: Customer attacks dance bar waitress at Grant Road

Mumbai: A waitress of a dance bar in Grant Road was allegedly attacked by a customer on Monday evening. According to the police, the accused only identified as Solanki was asking the waitress to come along with him, however when she refused he allegedly attacked her by slashing her cheek with a blade.

Following the incident, the waitress was rushed to hospital for treatment while the accused has been taken into custody and the process of registering an offence is underway, said a police officer from D B Marg police station.