Assembly polls 2021: Barring Assam, BJP will lose everywhere else, says NCP chief Pawar

Mumbai: As the election campaign gathers momentum in poll-bound states, NCP President Sharad Pawar on Sunday predicted that non-BJP parties would come to power in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry but admitted that the BJP still had an edge in Assam. He accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of misusing its power in poll-bound West Bengal.

However, he opined that the poll results would give a new direction to national politics. “In Kerala, the Left parties and the NCP have come together and we are sure that we will get a clear- cut majority,” he said.

According to Pawar, in Tamil Nadu, people would support the DMK and its chief MK Stalin, and they would come into power after the polls.

“In West Bengal, the Centre, especially the BJP, is misusing power and trying to attack a sister (referring to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee) who is trying to fight for the people of the state,” alleged Pawar. He asserted that the entire state was rallying around Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee, since it was a matter of Bengali pride and self-respect.

“I have no doubt that the Trinamool Congress will retain power under the leadership of Banerjee,” he said.

As far as Assam was concerned, Pawar said he knew the situation and as per the inputs received from his party sources, the BJP, which is currently in power there, is in a ‘good position’ compared to others.

“In a nutshell, the BJP will retain power in Assam, but will face defeat in other poll-bound states, and other political parties in those states will come to power. I am confident this trend will give a new direction to the country,” he said.

On Maharashtra governor

Pawar stepped up his attack against Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari, saying that the state had never seen a governor who had failed to follow democratic and constitutional responsibilities until now. However, the present governor had done that ‘magic’, which was unfortunate.

He was critical of the Governor's move to not clear the 12 nominees recommended by the state cabinet to the state council. He opined that it was the governor’s responsibility to implement the Cabinet’s recommendation.

Pawar said when Narendra Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat, he had complained about hurdles being created by the then governor. “Today, the same thing is happening in Maharashtra and the Centre is merely becoming a spectator, which is worrying,” he added.

On farmers’ protest

Pawar strongly criticised the BJP-led Centre over its neglect of the ongoing farmers’ agitation, saying that just as the farmers were restless, so was Parliament. “As the Centre is not considerate towards farmers’ demands, the proceedings in Parliament did not take place. If this happens tomorrow it won’t be wrong,” was his view.