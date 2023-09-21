Mira-Bhayandar: Conman Dupes Travel Company, Flees With 8 Rental SUV’s Worth ₹2.73 Crore

Mira-Bhayandar: Sleuths of the Bhayandar police are on the lookout of a conman who duped a local tours and travels operator for allegedly taking away eight high end sports utility vehicles (SUV) on the pretext of getting them hired for services at a resort in Karjat.

The estimated value of the SUV’s including Toyota Innova Crysta, Maruti Ertiga, Fortuner and Glanza is pegged at more than ₹2.73 crore.

How the fraudster deceived the victim

In his complaint to the police, the tour operator Lokesh Shah stated that he was approached by the accused through a common acquaintance in July, this year. The accused, who claimed to be the owner of a resort in Karjat, expressed his need for cars on a contractual basis to ferry guests who stayed at his facility.

The complainant handed over the cars on a self-drive basis for a monthly rental of ₹3 lakh. The accused paid ₹3 lakh for the first month but later went incommunicado.

Suspecting something fishy, the complainant went to the resort but it was found to be closed, following which he registered a complaint with the Bhayandar police.

An offence under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) has been registered against the accused who is still at large.