Navi Mumbai: Viral Video Shows 'RAM' Scribbled On Goat Kept For Sale Ahead Of Bakri Eid; Cops Initiate Action Following Outrage

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Police have filed a complaint against the owner of a meat shop in Navi Mumbai after a video showing a goat with the name 'RAM' written on its skin went viral on social media. According to an India TV report, the goat, marked with the Hindu deity's name in yellow, was set to be sold ahead of the Eid al-Adha (Bakri Eid) festival.

Viral Video Shows RAM Scribbled On Goat

In the video that has gone viral on the internet rapidly, a white goat with 'RAM' inscribed on its skin in yellow colour can be seen at the meat shop. Some people, probably from a Hindu organisation, can be seen assembled at the meat shop questioning the owner about the same. Soon in the video, cops can be seen managing the situation there.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage online, with several Hindu organisations voicing their concerns. A user, Hindutva Knight, expressed their anger on social media platform X, stating, "This is outrageous. A goat sold by 'Good Luck Mutton Store' with Ram's name written on it. Goat will be slaughtered on Bakrid in the open to deliberately incite the Hindu community. Requesting @Navimumpolice, @MumbaiPolice, to take strong action for deliberately causing a law & order issue."

सदर तक्रारच्या अनुषंगाने CBD बेलापूर पोलीस ठाणे गुन्हा रजि नंबर १२३/२०२४ प्रमाणे गुन्हा दाखल करण्यात आला आहे. — नवी मुंबई पोलीस - Navi Mumbai Police (@Navimumpolice) June 15, 2024

Meat Shop Owner Booked Immediately

In response to the outrage, a case was immediately filed against the meat shop owner at the CBD Belapur Police Station. The police confirmed the registration of the case under CBD Belapur Police Station Crime Register No. 123/2024.

"Preliminary information indicates that a goat with Ram's name written on it was kept for sale at Good Luck Mutton Shop in CBD Sector One, Navi Mumbai. A complaint was registered under relevant sections of the IPC, and the shop owner has been detained," an official told India TV.