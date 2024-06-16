Dombivali: Man Murders Woman After Losing ₹60,000 In Online Betting |

A 28-year-old college drop-out from Dombivli allegedly killed an elderly woman after losing Rs 60,000 in an online cricket betting app, according to the police. The incident took place at the Vasant Vihar building in Kopar-Cross road, Dombivli on June 13. The deceased, identified as Aasha Raikar, 65, lived alone.

Police sources said that on June 14, a murder case was lodged against an unknown person at Vishnu Nagar police station. During the probe, police learned that Raikar was killed on June 13 between 2 PM and 6 PM, and the accused decamped with a gold chain and earrings. The accused, later fled the scene after closing the door from outside.

Police said that the resident found the deceased's door was closed from the outside on Thursday night and Friday morning. Suspicious, the resident unlocked the door, and found that she had died. The resident immediately informed her daughter, who resides in Virar, and the local police.

The police said they received information about the murder in a room from a resident. They rushed to the spot. They called an ambulance, and the body was sent to Shashtrinagar Hospital in Dombivli for post-mortem.

Sanjay Pawar, Inspector from Vishnu Nagar Police Station said, "Two teams were formed under instruction of senior cop. One team activated their local informers. Another team was scanning the CCTV footage in the vicinity and found that no one from outside entered the building. We are suspicious that someone could be in the building. Our team is questioning the residents of the building.

However, we learned about a man who resided in the same building on the third floor. Upon questioning Satish Vichare, he revealed that he committed murder. During interrogation, he said that he entered her house onpretext of getting water and killed her. He used to play online cricket and lost Rs 60,000. He decamped with the deceased's gold chain and earrings. "

Pawar further said we will cross-verify Vichare's statement. He revealed that during interrogation, Vichare said that he went to a jewelry shop to sell a chain and an earring, but then found out that the chain was a duplicate. He received Rs. 17,000 for the earring. Then, he called his friend for a party. So far, no recovery has been made yet. Police sources said that Vichare used to consume liquor and play online cricket. He lived with his mother while his brother worked in Britain. He was about to go to Britain for work but his visa was having some issues. Meanwhile, losing money while playing online cricket. He strangled her with the help of a cloth rope (Nadi).The police said that Vichare was produced in court and remanded into police custody till June 18.

