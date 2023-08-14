 Mira-Bhayandar: Cops Nab Conman Who Sold Rented Cars, Vehicles Worth ₹42.50 Lakh Recovered
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMira-Bhayandar: Cops Nab Conman Who Sold Rented Cars, Vehicles Worth ₹42.50 Lakh Recovered

Mira-Bhayandar: Cops Nab Conman Who Sold Rented Cars, Vehicles Worth ₹42.50 Lakh Recovered

Investigations revealed that the accused was involved in more than 25 similar frauds committed by him in Mira Road, Virar, Thane, Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Monday, August 14, 2023, 09:15 PM IST
article-image
Representational image |

Mira-Bhayandar: The crime branch unit (zone I) attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police arrested a 37-year-old man for his alleged involvement in selling cars taken on rent. According to the police the accused who has been identified as Vishal Vilas Chalke (37) a resident of Goregaon was into the business of buying and selling used cars.

He would also take cars on hire by promising hefty monthly rents to people for using their vehicles on a contract basis and then go on to sell the four-wheelers to a third party.

Accused Vikas Chalke sold unauthorised cars

Chalke had recently sold a Maruti Ertiga car to a resident of Mira Road for ₹4 lakh by signing a sale deed on blank papers with an assurance of handing over the documents soon. However, the buyer was shocked to learn that the car belonged to some other person, following which he registered a complaint at the Mira Road police station.

While conducting parallel investigations into the case, the crime branch unit headed by police inspector Aviraj Kurhade and API Prashant Gangurde got a tip-off that Chalke was holed up in the Dhaniv Baug area of Vasai. The team arrested Chalke who turned out to be a notorious con man said to be involved in dozens of cases using a similar modus operandi.

Read Also
Car dealer held for duping customers of Rs 1 cr
article-image

Sold cars at throwaway prices

“Apart from selling cars which he took on hire, the accused would unhesitatingly sell those vehicles which came to him for sale to potential buyers without informing the actual owners,” said Kurhade. Investigations revealed that Chalke was involved in more than 25 similar frauds committed by him in Mira Road, Virar, Thane, Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

He sold most of the cars at throwaway prices to unsuspecting buyers in Pune, Aurangabad, Nanded and parts of Maharashtra. The police recovered six cars worth ₹42.50 lakh from the possession of the accused who has been booked under section 420 of the IPC. The case has been handed over to the Mira Road police station for further investigations.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Car Dealer Booked For Duping Customer Of ₹52.2 Lakh
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: BMC Chief Claims 54,000 Potholes Patched In Recent Dry Spell

Mumbai News: BMC Chief Claims 54,000 Potholes Patched In Recent Dry Spell

WATCH: CM Eknath Shinde Visits CSM Hospital In Kalwa To Assess Situation After 27 Deaths In 4 Days

WATCH: CM Eknath Shinde Visits CSM Hospital In Kalwa To Assess Situation After 27 Deaths In 4 Days

Tardeo Robbery-Murder: 13 Police, Crime Branch Teams Fan Out In Manhunt

Tardeo Robbery-Murder: 13 Police, Crime Branch Teams Fan Out In Manhunt

Nitin Desai Death Case: ECL Finance Company Seeks 8 Days To Present Documents Before Khalapur Police

Nitin Desai Death Case: ECL Finance Company Seeks 8 Days To Present Documents Before Khalapur Police

Mumbai News: Article 14 Applies To Non-Citizens Too, Says HC

Mumbai News: Article 14 Applies To Non-Citizens Too, Says HC