Mira Bhayandar: CM Eknath Shinde Unveils Pratap Sarnaik’s 'Coffee Table Book' Showcasing 15 Years Of Development In Ovala-Majiwada

Chief Minister-Eknath Shinde on Monday unveiled the “Coffee Table Book” which throws light on the developmental works initiated by sitting Shiv Sena legislator-Pratap Sarnaik during his 15-year stint.

Notably Sarnaik who has wrestled the Ovala-Majiwada (146) constituency for three consecutive terms with thumping majorities is in fray for the fourth time in the assembly elections scheduled to be held in the state on 20, November. Shinde expressed confidence in Sarnaik's victory for the fourth consecutive term on the virtue of his pro-active developmental works and citizen-friendly projects.

Apart from exhibiting the works done by Sarnaik in the past 15-years, the book also exhibits his vision and roadmap for the next five years. Although a total of 17 aspirants including independents are in fray, a straight fight is expected between Maha-Yuti’s Pratap Sarnaik (Shiv Sena-Shinde camp) and Maha Vikas Aghadi’s (MVA) candidate- Naresh Manera of the Shiv Sena (UBT) in this constituency.

In the 2019 assembly elections, 14 candidates were in fray from this constituency which had an electoral strength of 4,49,717 and had reported a 43.06 percent turnout by polling 1,93,669 votes. Sarnaik had wrestled by bagging 1,17, 593 votes to defeat his Congress rival by a margin of 84,076 votes. The Ovala-Majiwada assembly constituency has two municipal corporations including- Mira Bhayandar and Thane under its limits.