Mira-Bhayandar: Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik Opposes Offshore Breakwater Project At Uttan, Citing Local Concerns

MLA Pratap Sarnaik handing over the letter to Fisheries Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar |

Mira-Bhayandar: Shiv Sena legislator- Pratap Sarnaik has raised objections to the offshore breakwater system (anti-erosion embankment) being constructed by the state government authorities on the coastline of Dev-Talao Harbour in Uttan near Bhayandar.

One of the existing embankments at shores of Pali in Uttan |

In his letter to Sudhir Mungantiwar who is the cabinet minister for forests, cultural affairs and fisheries, Sarnaik has sought an immediate review and cancellation of the project owing to the opposition by villagers living in the coastal belt. “Fishermen and villagers are aggrieved with the project which according to them will not only hamper fish drying activities but would also create obstacles for boats which are anchored at the spot. It has also come to light that the project does not have permission from the environment department. Moreover, none of the locals have been taken into confidence before approving the project which also hints towards corruption to benefit the contractual agency.” alleged Sarnaik.

An offshore breakwater is a structure that parallels the shore and serves as an absorber to reduce the intensity of incoming waves, while also playing a crucial role decelerating coastal erosion.

“The concrete embankments safeguard the coastal assets from natural disasters like destructive forces of tsunamis. It is true that locals were not taken into confidence. However, before taking a call on shelving the project, experts in the field should be roped in to discuss its pros and cons and also if any kind of rectifications were needed for the effectiveness of the system while ensuring that villagers are not inconvenienced in any manner." said fishing community leader and former municipal corporator-Bernard D’mello.

In an effort to bring a permanent solution to frequent sea erosion in the coastal areas and protection from natural disasters, the government had decided to construct offshore breakwater systems on various shorelines across the state.