 Mumbai: Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik Demands Action Over College's 'Talibani Fatwa' On Student Attire
The Chembur Trombay Education Society's N G Acharya and D K Marathe College, in the notice issued on June 27, banned students from wearing torn jeans, T-shirts, revealing dresses and jerseys, or a dress that "reveals religion or shows cultural disparity".

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, July 03, 2024, 03:21 PM IST
MLA Pratap Sarnaik | FPJ

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik on Wednesday demanded action against a Mumbai-based college for banning students from wearing "jeans and T-shirts".

About The Issue

The Chembur Trombay Education Society's N G Acharya and D K Marathe College, in the notice issued on June 27, banned students from wearing torn jeans, T-shirts, revealing dresses and jerseys, or a dress that "reveals religion or shows cultural disparity". The students should wear a formal and decent dress while on campus, it said.

Speaking in the assembly, Sarnaik said the notice issued by the college was a "Talibani fatwa".

More than 70 -80 per cent students wear jeans and jackets, he said.

"Will you ban a swimming suit for a swimming competition and T-shirts, and shorts for sports competitions?" the Sena legislator asked.

The education minister should take action against the college authorities for the Talibani fatwa, Sarnaik added.

Students Of The College Move Bombay HC

Last month, the students of the same college moved to the Bombay High Court, challenging the directive issued by the college imposing a dress code under which they cannot wear hijab, naqab, burka, stoles, caps, and badges inside the premises.

The high court on June 26 said a dress code is meant to maintain discipline which is part of the college's fundamental right to "establish and administer an educational institution". After that, the college issued a second notice in which it banned the students from wearing torn jeans and T-shirts.

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik Demands Action Over College's 'Talibani Fatwa' On Student...

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik Demands Action Over College's 'Talibani Fatwa' On Student...

