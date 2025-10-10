India’s First Waste-To-Art Lab Coming Up In Navi Mumbai’s CBD Belapur

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation | File Photo

Navi Mumbai is set to add another feather to its cap with the establishment of India’s first ‘Waste-to-Art Lab’ at CBD Belapur. The Upcycling Art Training Centre, being developed under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (NMMC) solid waste management initiative, will process around 200 tonnes of dry waste every month, turning discarded materials into artistic sculptures to enhance the city’s beauty.

“Navi Mumbai has always been a pioneer in solid waste management and innovative recycling practices. This lab will not only help us manage waste efficiently but also promote creativity and environmental awareness,” said Dr. Kailas Shinde, NMMC Commissioner.

As part of its ongoing innovation drive, the Upcycling Art Training Centre is being constructed beneath the Sector 21 flyover in CBD Belapur. “The corporation will provide the necessary infrastructure, while the contractor will install baling machines and other equipment required for processing,” said Dr. Ajay Gadade, Deputy Commissioner of the Solid Waste Management Department.

He added, “The sculptures created here will be displayed at public spaces across the city, contributing to Navi Mumbai’s beautification. We will also conduct awareness sessions, workshops, and lectures for schools, colleges, housing societies, and corporate organizations to educate citizens on waste management.”

Of the 200 tonnes of waste to be collected per month, officials informed that Contractors will purchase waste directly from sanitation workers and waste pickers for processing.

NMMC in the past has implemented projects that convert waste into useful materials — producing compost from biodegradable waste, industrial fuel pellets from plastic, coir ropes and cocopeat from coconut husks, and paver blocks from construction debris. The city also hosts India’s first project to recycle old clothes.

