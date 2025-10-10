 Thane Residents Zakir Irani And Sonu Jadhav Get Five-Year Jail Term, ₹15.3 Lakh Fine For Chain Snatching
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane Residents Zakir Irani And Sonu Jadhav Get Five-Year Jail Term, ₹15.3 Lakh Fine For Chain Snatching

Thane Residents Zakir Irani And Sonu Jadhav Get Five-Year Jail Term, ₹15.3 Lakh Fine For Chain Snatching

The court found Zakir Irani, 39, guilty of chain snatching and heading a crime syndicate involved in such crimes, along with Sonu Ananta Jadhav, alias Raj, 28.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 11:29 AM IST
article-image
The special MCOCA court on Thursday sentenced two Thane residents to five years’ imprisonment for chain snatching and operating a crime syndicate in a November 2020 incident. | Representational Image

Mumbai: The special MCOCA court on Thursday sentenced two Thane residents to five years’ imprisonment for chain snatching and operating a crime syndicate in a November 2020 incident. The MCOCA court imposed a fine of Rs15.3 lakh on each of the accused.

Zakir Irani, Jadhav Guilty of Crime Syndicate Activities

The court found Zakir Irani, 39, guilty of chain snatching and heading a crime syndicate involved in such crimes, along with Sonu Ananta Jadhav, alias Raj, 28.

According to the prosecution, the complainant was on a morning walk toward Goal Garden, Malad (East), on November 9, 2020, at around 6am. At around 6.10am, a blue-coloured motor scooter approached from behind, and the pillion rider attempted to snatch a gold chain from his neck. The complainant resisted, but the pillion rider inflicted a blow with a helmet on his head, causing him to lose his balance. The rider then snatched the chain.

FPJ Shorts
NITI Aayog Pushes For Tax Reform With New Working Paper, Focus On Decriminalisation & Trust-Based Governance In Income-Tax Act 2025
NITI Aayog Pushes For Tax Reform With New Working Paper, Focus On Decriminalisation & Trust-Based Governance In Income-Tax Act 2025
State Election Commission Suspends Local Body Elections After Telangana High Court Stays 42% BC Reservation Order
State Election Commission Suspends Local Body Elections After Telangana High Court Stays 42% BC Reservation Order
Mumbai: Green Signal For Redevelopment Of 17 Dilapidated PMGP Buildings In Andheri East After Years Of Delay
Mumbai: Green Signal For Redevelopment Of 17 Dilapidated PMGP Buildings In Andheri East After Years Of Delay
SLPRB Assam Police Recruitment 2025: Final Result For Various Posts Released; Here's How To Check
SLPRB Assam Police Recruitment 2025: Final Result For Various Posts Released; Here's How To Check

The complainant claimed that two passersby helped him get up, but the assailants threatened to kill him by running him over. The complainant chased them and tried to note the bike’s license plate number, but two digits were missing. He later lodged a complaint with Dindoshi police station. The police acted quickly and, based on a confidential tip, arrested Irani on the same day. A month later, Jadhav was also arrested.

Read Also
Mumbai One App Sees 32,000 Downloads On Day One, But Metro 3 Commuters Face Mobile Network Blackout
article-image

Prosecutor Highlights Irani’s Prior Cases, Syndicate Role

Public prosecutor Jaysingh Desai contended that Irani had four prior cases and was out on bail when he attacked the complainant in this case. It was also noted that Jadhav was a co-accused in some of these cases. Desai argued that Irani headed the syndicate.

The prosecution stated, “It clearly reflects that in each and every case, Zakir is the ma in accused and there are certain other associates like Gulam Hussain with Zakir in three cases.... In all cases, the modus operandi is the same: the accused target the victim’s neck to snatch a gold chain or mangalsutra.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Green Signal For Redevelopment Of 17 Dilapidated PMGP Buildings In Andheri East After Years...

Mumbai: Green Signal For Redevelopment Of 17 Dilapidated PMGP Buildings In Andheri East After Years...

Attention Mumbaikars! Now You Can Book Your Metro 3 Tickets From Worli To Cuffe Parade On Mumbai One...

Attention Mumbaikars! Now You Can Book Your Metro 3 Tickets From Worli To Cuffe Parade On Mumbai One...

Now, Mumbai To Goa In Just 6 Hours! Highway Upgrade In Final Phase, To Be Fully Ready By 2026

Now, Mumbai To Goa In Just 6 Hours! Highway Upgrade In Final Phase, To Be Fully Ready By 2026

'From Murder Of Aarey Trees To Mumbai Metro 3.. Hurrah!': Shobhaa De Trolled For Praising Newly...

'From Murder Of Aarey Trees To Mumbai Metro 3.. Hurrah!': Shobhaa De Trolled For Praising Newly...

'AQI Likely To Surpass 350': Mumbai’s Pollution Levels To Rise This Winter, Experts Warn Of...

'AQI Likely To Surpass 350': Mumbai’s Pollution Levels To Rise This Winter, Experts Warn Of...