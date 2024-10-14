 Mira Bhayandar: BJP Stakes Claim Over Ovala-Majiwada Seat, Challenges Shiv Sena-Shinde Faction Legislator Pratap Sarnaik's Hold
Mira Bhayandar: BJP Stakes Claim Over Ovala-Majiwada Seat, Challenges Shiv Sena-Shinde Faction Legislator Pratap Sarnaik's Hold

The move by the BJP is being seen as a counterattack to Shiv Sena’s (Shinde Camp) staking claim over the Mira Bhayandar assembly segment which is currently represented by Geeta Jain-an independent who has lent her support to the Maha-Yuti (MY) alliance.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 03:09 PM IST
article-image
Flag Of BJP | File Pic

Mira Bhayandar: Days after the local Shiv Sena (Shinde camp) unit threw its hat in the ring for the Mira-Bhayandar (145) assembly constituency, their alliance partner BJP has made a similar claim over the Ovala-Majiwada seat which is currently held by Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik.

About The Letter Sent To Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

In his letter to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the general secretary (youth wing) Ravindra Bajpai has contended that BJP holds sway over the Ovala-Majiwada segment owing to the presence of corporators in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) from their party and the infrastructural developmental work which have been carried out under the leadership of former legislator-Narendra Mehta.

The letter which has proposed the names of former MP Sanjeev Naik and former deputy mayor further states that there is a sizeable presence of the North Indian community who are inclined towards the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The 146-assembly constituency includes two civic bodies the MBMC and the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

Sarnaik who has successfully wrestled the segment for three consecutive terms has a tremendous clout in the jurisdictions of both the civic areas. Sarnaik won the seat by defeating Vikrant Chavan of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 84,008 votes in the 2019 assembly polls.

