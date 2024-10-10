 Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Police Arrest Two Blacksmiths In Kashimira, Seize 45 Swords Worth ₹45,000
Acting on a tip-off, a team attached to the crime detection unit of the Kashigaon police led by PSI Kiran Baghdane, intensified patrolling and noticed two suspicious looking men sitting in an open adjacent to Hotel Pali Village on the highway in Kashimira at around 3 pm.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Thursday, October 10, 2024, 08:27 PM IST
Representative Image

The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have apprehended two blacksmiths (metal workers) who were found to be in possession of 45 swords in Kashimira on Tuesday.

After spotting the police jeep, both of them tried fleeing the place, but were caught by the police personnel after a hot chase. The accused who have been identified as-Tedabhai Ratanbhai Lohar (27) and Rohitkumar Rajkumar Lohar (25) are residents of Kalol city in Gandhinagar district of Gujarat. The duo who work as blacksmiths in Kamrej area of Surat were found to be in possession of two nylon bags containing a total of 45 swords worth Rs.45,000.

Made out of steel, each sword which is 31 inches long was found to be stamped with “Sirohi ki Prasidh Talwar, 30 Saal ki Guarantee” (Sirohi’s Famous Sword, 30 Years Guarantee). The special Sirohi swords with a 30-year guarantee recovered from the duo are said to be in great demand during the festival of Dussehra which falls on 12, October, this year. With assembly elections just around the corner, the sword cache case has become more sensitive.

Apart from conducting a background check of the accused to find if they have a criminal past, the police team are also trying to ascertain the source of the swords and their potential buyers. Meanwhile an offence under the relevant sections of Arms Act-1959 and Maharashtra Police Act-1951 has been registered against the duo who have been remanded to police custody till 13, October after they were produced before the district sessions court on Wednesday.

