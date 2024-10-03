 MBVV Police Crack Down On Caretaker Assault: Stricter Recruitment Protocols For Manpower Agencies
At present, the rules governed and regulated under the Private Security Agency Regulation Act (PSARA), 2005 extend only to private security guard providers. Notably, the business of supplying manpower in the domestic sector has been flourishing owing to the rising demand for a workforce including caretakers, housemaids, nursing staff and drivers.

Mira Bhayandar: Taking a serious note of the horrifying incident wherein a drunk caretaker brutally assaulted a 78-year-old bedridden retired railway officer, the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Vasai (MBVV) police have geared up to adopt a process to ensure that manpower supply agencies conduct proper checks of individuals before recruitment.

The MBVV police are considering making it mandatory for the manpower supply providers to conduct anticipated verification of job aspirants before recruiting and assigning any responsibilities.

Statement Of Commissioner Of Police Madhukar Pandey

“We have formed a three-member committee comprising two police officials of the Deputy Commissioner of Police rank. and led by the Additional Commissioner of Police, to conduct a detailed analysis of the issue and recommend a suitable regulatory process to outline protocols and processes needed to keep a tab on the staffing and payroll services agencies. Based on the committee’s recommendations, appropriate steps will be taken to bring some control over such agencies,” confirmed Commissioner of Police Madhukar Pandey.

