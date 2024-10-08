Mira Bhayandar: MBVV Police Recover ₹35 Lakh Lost In Online Fraud, Warn Against Scams

MBVV Police recover ₹35 lakh lost in online fraud, urging vigilance against scams | Representational Image

Mira Bhayandar: The Kashigaon police and their cyber cell counterparts managed to make collective reversals amounting Rs. 35 lakh which three people had lost in online frauds.

In the first case, the Kashigaon police received a complaint from Kashimira resident-Balwantrai Suri (60) stating that he lost more than Rs 18 lakh in a work from home scam which envisaged tasks including like posting likes, reviews on YouTube videos and online rating to hotels/movies.

The other two complaints were registered with the cyber cell unit attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police by Parag Sanghvi (46) and a person identified as Dalvi who had fallen prey to the evil designs of cyber criminals who lured them into investing more than Rs 1.23 crore and Rs 35.55 lakh respectively on fake stock trading platforms.

After receiving the complaints, the Kashigaon police and cyber cell personnel started investigations and identified the bank accounts in which the ill-gotten wealth had been parked.

After continuous follow-ups with the concerned banks, Kashigaon police managed to freeze Rs 4.40 lakh out of the Rs 18 lakh. On the other hand, the cyber cell transferred Rs 21.93 lakh out of the Rs 1.23 crore and Rs 8.30 lakh out of the Rs 35.55 lakh to the bank accounts of Sanghvi and Dalvi respectively.

All the reversals were made following orders from the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Thane. Meanwhile an offence under the relevant sections of the IPC and Information Technology Act has been registered at the concerned police stations. Further investigations were underway.

Stressing upon the need to be careful while dealing with unknown callers/senders and to lodge complaint as soon as possible (Golden Hour), MBVV police officials said that people can contact the local police stations or directly approach or call the cybercrime cell on 1930 with an additional option of reporting online frauds through email at www.cybercrime.gov.in.