 Mira Bhayandar: Fraudster Couple Who Duped Job Aspirant Of ₹4.20 Lakh By Promising Clerk's Job In Mantralaya Nabbed After 4-Month Manhunt
Boasting about their influential contacts with highly-placed government officials, the couple lured Bhoir by promising him a clerical job in Mantralaya. The couple not only took cash amounting to Rs 4.20 lakh from the complainant on various occasions between June and September this year but also gave him an appointment letter.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 04:19 PM IST
File Photo

Mira Bhayandar: Nearly four months after they duped an aspirant to the tune of more than Rs 4.20 lakh by promising a permanent clerk’s job in Mantralaya, the couple finally landed into the custody of the central crime unit (CCU) attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police on Sunday.

About The Case

According to the police, the accused who has been identified as Sagar Chandrakant Kasare (47) and his wife came into contact with the job aspirant -Nikki Dinanath Bhoir- a resident of Murdha village near Bhayandar in June this year. Boasting about their influential contacts with highly-placed government officials, the couple lured Bhoir by promising him a clerical job in Mantralaya. The couple not only took cash amounting to Rs 4.20 lakh from the complainant on various occasions between June and September this year but also gave him an appointment letter.

Upon enquiring, Bhoir was shocked to learn that the letter was fabricated, following which he registered a complaint at the Bhayandar police station. The couple was booked under sections 420(cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC on 1, September 2024. The case was handed over to the CCU personnel for conducting parallel investigations and nab the couple who had gone into hiding and were changing their locations at regular intervals to evade arrest.

Acting on a tip-off a team led by police sub-inspector Hitendra Vichare under the guidance of police inspector Rahul Raakh laid a trap and apprehended Kasare from the Rajanpada area of Malad at around 1:15 pm. A few hours later his wife was also arrested from Mira Road. Both have been remanded to custody. Not ruling out the involvement of the couple in more such cases of fraud, the police are conducting further investigations. 

