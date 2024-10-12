Mira Bhayandar: MBMC Identifies 28 Age-Old Wells In First Phase Of Project To Boost Twin-City Water Supply

Image Of The Revived Well (L) & Defunct Well (R) |

Mira Bhayandar: In a bid to tap alternate sources of water and improve the groundwater table, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has started rejuvenating old and defunct wells across the twin-city. While 28 age-old wells have been identified for revival in the first phase of the project, the conservation process and installation of solar-powered reverse osmosis (RO) plants for purifying water are in their advanced stages at seven sites.

The work is completed at a well located in the Masacha Pada area in Kashimira which was inaugurated on Friday by Shiv Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik, who had mooted the project and followed up on the issue Pratap Sarnaik with chief minister Eknath Shinde, following which funds amounting Rs 50 crore was allocated to the MBMC from the coffers of the urban development department (UDD) for the purpose.

The Treatment Plant |

100 Wells To Be Revived Under The Project

A total of 100 wells will be revived under the project. Firstly, the wells were dredged, and natural springs were activated by laying perforated pipes closed by end caps with a covering of wire mesh to prevent the entry of dirt and other dust particles.

The process follows the cementing of retaining walls and the installation of advanced solar-powered filtration plants above the wells, which will also be sealed using steel/iron railings to prevent mishaps and misuse. The RO plant is capable of treating and purifying 7,500 litres of water per hour.

Apart from minimising dependency on municipal supply and water tankers to some of the relatively parched areas, the revived wells will also act as a recharger for groundwater.

“It is extremely important to recognize the importance of water and preserve the natural resources by undertaking such conservation projects.” said Sarnaik.

The quality of water will be scientifically tested before it is supplied for potable or non-potable use.