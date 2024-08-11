Mira Bhayandar: 60-Year-Old Accused In Boiling Water Attack On Police Dies Of Suspected Heart Stroke In Thane Jail | Representational Image

Mira Bhayandar: In a sensational twist to the incident in which six personnel including an assistant police inspector attached to the Bhayandar police station sustained severe burn injuries, one of the accused who had thrown the boiling water died at the civil hospital in Thane on Saturday.

The deceased who has been identified as Ajay Choubey (60) was remanded to judicial custody and was lodged in the Thane central jail. According to sources, Choubey faced breathing problems following which he was rushed to hospital where he apparently died after suffering a heart stroke.

However, post mortem reports will ascertain the exact cause of death. The brazen boiling water attack was reported from flat number 204 in the B-wing of Walchand Plaza building located in the Geeta Nagar area of Bhayandar (west) on 31, August.

The police team had gone to arrest members of the Choubey family who had brutally attacked a woman with a bat, gas cylinder and cooker on Monday afternoon when she and her kin along with the flat owner had gone to see the flat for rental accommodation.

The accused even tried to hold the visitor’s captive by locking them inside the flat. They were rescued only after the arrival of the police team. After registering an offence against four members of the Choubey family, the police team went to the second floor apartment to conduct a spot panchnama and arrest the accused.

However, the accused were reluctant to come out, despite requests. When the team tried to break open the door, the accused suddenly appeared and threw boiling water on them due to which one of our officers and five constables sustained severe burn injuries.

Ajay Choubey his son Abhay and wife Anita were arrested for attacking the police team. After spending a week in the lock up they were sent to judicial custody on 7, August.