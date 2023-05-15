 Mira-Bhayandar: Bookie held from bar for betting on DC vs PBKS IPL 2023 match
Mira-Bhayandar: Bookie held from bar for betting on DC vs PBKS IPL 2023 match

The crime detection unit of the Navghar police arrested a small-time bookie identified as- Chetan Shah (47), who was caught red-handed while indulging in betting.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Monday, May 15, 2023, 06:09 PM IST
BCCI/IPL

After dingy lodges, posh hotel rooms and apartments, tables of beer bars have caught the fancy of small-time bookies for carrying out betting activities.

The crime detection unit of the Navghar police arrested a small-time bookie identified as- Chetan Shah (47), who was caught red-handed while indulging in betting from the table in the air-conditioned section of Ashish Bar and Restaurant in Bhayandar (east) at around 9 pm on Sunday.

According to the police the duo was caught red-handed while accepting and placing bets on the IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals being played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Shah was found to be using user id's and passwords of the platforms of various online betting applications which were found to be installed in his smartphone.

An offence under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Gambling Act and Indian Telegraph Act has been registered against the accused who is said to be a small time bookie and was apparently acting at the behest of big players in the field of betting.

