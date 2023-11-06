Mira-Bhayandar: AEML Detects Power Theft Worth Over ₹29 Lakh In Last Six Months, Registers Nine FIRs Against Accused

AEML officials | FPJ

Mira-Bhayandar: Vigilance department attached to the Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML) have detected 43 cases of power theft amounting to ₹29.60 lakh in the twin-city in the last six months between April to October this year.

Based on the complaints filed by the power distribution company, a total of nine FIR’s have been registered under section 135 of the Electricity Act 2003 at the Naya Nagar, Kashimira, Navghar and Bhayandar police stations to initiate legal proceedings against the power thieves.

'Power theft puts tariff burden on honest consumers': AEML spokesperson

Speaking on the last six months power theft cases in Mira-Bhayandar power distribution area, an AEML spokesperson said, “Power theft puts tariff burden on honest consumers and this situation is not acceptable to us. By cracking down on these unlawful activities, the company protects the interest of its honest consumers. There are certain pockets of the city where the menace of power theft is rampant. We shall step up our efforts further to bring down the Aggregate Technical & Commercial (AT&C) losses in the region.”

During this period the vigilance department claims to have assessed 1.70 lakhs theft units which include three major instances including 19,250 units (Rs.3,82,691) against Dwarkanath Yashwant Raut, 10,796 units (Rs. 2,54,772) against Prakash Mhatre, 14,127 units (Rs.2,86,049) against Ganesh Shetty and Devendra Patil, said an official.

Stealing electricity is a non-bailable offence

As per information, most of these individuals or establishments are power consumers who, despite having legitimate connections, were involved in tapping electricity in an illegal manner. Stealing electricity is a non-bailable offence, which can attract punishment with substantial monetary fines, a jail term of up to three years, or both, if proven guilty for their involvement in the power theft.

