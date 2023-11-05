Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Distributes Collected Material From Reduce, Reuse & Recycle Centers For Diwali Festivities

FPJ

After getting an overwhelming response from citizens to the Reduce, Reuse and Recycle (RRR) collections centres, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) in association with social welfare organisation-'Making the Difference’ (MTD) distributed the collected material to needy people ahead of the Diwali festivities on Sunday. In a bid to encourage donation of unused things like -old clothes, books, utensils, toys, furniture, e-waste, plastic items, footwear and any other products, which could further be refurbished, reused or processed for making new ones, the MBMC along with MTD volunteers had set up set 15 RRR centres at strategic locations in the twin-city.

‘Meri Life, Mera Swachh Shehar’

The RRR collection and distribution drive is a part of the ‘Meri Life, Mera Swachh Shehar’ (My Life – Clean City Campaign) project which has been launched under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0, by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). The centres had received a footfall of thousands of visitors who not only donated reusable material but also gifted new ones. According to civic officials around 10 tonnes of collected and refurbished material were put on display in the Ganesh Dewal Nagar area of Bhayandar (west). The distribution centre was inaugurated by municipal commissioner Sanjay Katkar in the presence of MTD president-Deepak Vishwakarma and the donors.

The collected material was handed over to various stakeholders to be refurbished for reuse or converted into new products before making them available to needy people. The campaign not only helped achieve the objective of undertaking collective action for protecting and conserving the environment by adopting sustainable living habits, but also significantly reduced waste generation, said an official.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)