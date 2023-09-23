 Mira-Bhayandar: Adani Electricity Deploys Mobile Genius Pay Kiosk Vans To Ease Bill Payments In Uttan & Gorai
Mira-Bhayandar: Adani Electricity Deploys Mobile Genius Pay Kiosk Vans To Ease Bill Payments In Uttan & Gorai

Adani Electricity, which supplies power to over 31 lakh customers has also deployed 95 Genius Pay kiosk machines across 42 locations located in its distribution network area.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Saturday, September 23, 2023, 09:49 PM IST
article-image
Adani kiosk van to ease bill payment | FPJ

Mira-Bhayandar: To make bill payments convenient and easy for its customers, Adani Electricity has started deploying mobile Genius Pay kiosk vans in the coastal belt of Uttan and Gorai. The user-friendly vans equipped with inbuilt ATM-like machines are stationed at the Uttan Naka every Saturday and Sunday and at Gorai Church on Sunday. The personnel deployed at these moving kiosks not only facilitate making cash and cheque payments, but also educate customers on various digital payment options.

Genius Pay Kiosk Machines

Adani Electricity, which supplies power to over 31 lakh customers has also deployed 95 Genius Pay kiosk machines across 42 locations located in its distribution network area. This is apart from Discom which also has 10 mobile Genius Pay kiosk machines that move to various areas, thereby making it easy for customers to pay their bills at their doorstep. Speaking on mobile genius pay kiosk vans, a spokesperson from Adani Electricity said, “At Adani Electricity, customer convenience is paramount.

article-image

Vans deployed in Uttan and Gorai

Earlier customers had to come to our Bhayandar Phatak office for payment. Now mobile genius pay kiosk vans are being operated in Uttan and Gorai, so that customers can make payment conveniently. We are regularly educating customers on various digital payment options through our website, app, customer touch points, social media, campaigns, and workshops.” The vans are getting an encouraging response from customers in the coastal belt.

Genius pay kiosk van eases bill payment process

Genius pay kiosk van eases bill payment process | FPJ

article-image
