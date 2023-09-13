Eco-Friendly Ganesh Festival: BMC To Provide Mobile Vans For Idol Immersion In Mumbai, 300 Ponds Ready

Representational photo |

BMC, which always gives priority to environment friendly celebration of Ganesh festival, will provide mobile vans in each wards to pick up Ganesh idols from housing societies on the immersion days. The mobile van will be well decorated and it will collect as many idols from societies and conduct immersion.

The residents or societies that do not want to organise procession can hand over the idols to the mobile vans. After collecting number of idols it will be immersion at proper artificial ponds as per rituals.

There are 12,000 Sarvajanik Ganesh Mandals in Mumbai out of that 2,700 mandals erect pandals in open spaces. Moreover, 2 lakh domestic ganesh idols in Mumbai. This year, Ganesh Festival will be celebrated from September 19. However, BMC has started its preparation well in advance. BMC has appealed citizens to celebrate eco friendly ganesh festival this year.

Therefore, BMC is giving Shadu clay in reasonable prices in Mumbai. BMC also making artificial ponds for the idols immersion. To avoid traffic congestion and crowd on the street BMC will provide Mobile vans to collect idols from societies and its residents. People can handover idols to these mobile vans if they wish to hand over.

According to the officer, BMC has doubled the number of artificial ponds in Mumbai. This year there will be 300 artificial ponds for the Ganesh immersion. apart from that citizens can conduct immersion at 69 natural immersion spots. BMC has also kept ready to collect garbage vans, Medical teams and life guards at immersion points.

BMC has received 3,400 applications on their website to erect pandals on the streets and public places.