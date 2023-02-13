Achhi Aadat Campaign-2022 across 7 districts of NCR Delhi through Mobile LED AAC Van (MLAV)

New Delhi [India], February 11: The Achhi Aadat Campaign-2022 (AAC), initiated by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) India along with the campaign implementing partner IJ Kakehashi Services Private Limited (IJK), is not leaving any stone unturned to spread awareness on good habits regarding the importance of hygienic practices for the benefit to the health of the people in India. Under this coverage, two Mobile LED vehicles are moving across five rural NCR districts of Uttar Pradesh and two NCR districts of Rajasthan. The main purpose of deploying the mobile LED van is to create awareness and disseminate messages on handwashing with soap and nail hygiene among children and communities.

These geographies are those areas where the campaign conducts the orientations of Frontline Workers (FLWs) on AAC. The frontline workers, such as the ANM, ASHA and AWW, who are directly in contact with the communities, provide services to the community and act as a bridge between the community and the institutions.

The vans started their journeys on 27th January 2023 from the Meerut district. Each mobile LED van runs for a period of thirty days and covers at least five Panchayats every day. The vans cover all the respective blocks to the main pivotal points, including Schools, Panchayat Bhawans, Anganwadi centres, and weekly markets to reach a wider audience among different age groups. It is projected that both vans will cover at least 300 Panchayats. expecting to reach a target population of approximately 13 to 14 lakhs. Different short videos are played in LED Vans, and the vans distribute printed flyers with key messages. The distribution is followed by a discussion on the benefits of hand hygiene and nail hygiene in preventing different types of infectious diseases.

During the visit, the Managing Director of campaign implementing partner IJ Kakehashi Services Private Limited (IJK), Mr. Sanjay Panda, mentioned, “It is incredible to witness the overwhelming response from the communities, particularly among school-going children through mobile LED Achhi Aadat Campaign Van. We are positive that we will be able to reach a large target group in the rural communities reinforcing Achhi Aadat messages”.

The general public, as well as school children, are found enjoying and learning the AAC plays with fun and infotainment content. Since the Vans are passing through streets, people are taking videos and selfies with the Vans and posting them on their social media platforms. If you see such a vehicle in your area, you can also upload your selfie on social media with it. It will encourage others to watch and join their hands together to benefit the communities’ greater interests.

In 2021, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) launched the Achhi Aadat Campaign to raise awareness among 10 crore people about the importance of hygienic practices for preventing the spread of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the campaign encouraged COVID-appropriate behaviour which includes wearing a face mask, maintaining physical distance, handwashing with soap, cleaning and cutting nails

In continuation, JICA, in partnership with its project implementing partner IJ Kakehashi Services Private Limited, collaborates with the Government of NCT of Delhi, Ministry of Rural Development, Department of Health & Social Welfare in the states of UP and Rajasthan, Corporates and NGOs to promote awareness among the people of India.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)