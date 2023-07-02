Mira-Bhayandar: 7 Booked For Allegedly Cheating Home Seeker Over Flat Sold In Cancelled Tower In Kashimira

Representative image

Seven individuals, including three partners of a construction firm, proprietors of an architecture firm, and a former joint registrar, have been booked by the Kashimira police on alleged charges of cheating a home seeker by selling a flat in a high-rise tower. The tower's commencement certificates (CC) had been cancelled by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) in 2019.

The action was taken in response to a complaint filed by Ajendra Joshi (52), a tuition teacher who booked a flat on the 14th floor of Gaurav Aster Tower, constructed by Ravi Developers in Kashimira, in October 2021. Joshi made a full payment of ₹45 lakh.

Construction permissions for upper floors revoked

According to Joshi's complaint, the property was registered after he made the payment for stamp duty and registration charges. However, after taking possession of the flat, he discovered that the construction permissions for the upper floors of the project had been revoked by the civic administration in June 2019 due to massive irregularities. The civic administration had also written to the stamps and registration department on June 24, 2019, instructing them not to register any flats in the project.

No arrests so far

Based on Joshi's complaint, the Kashimira police registered an offence under section 420 of the IPC against seven individuals, including the partners of the construction firm (Jayesh Shah, Ketan Thokarshi, Sonal Shah), the sales manager (Ravindra Rana), the power of attorney holder for registrations (Macchindra Samant), the proprietors of the architectural firm (Anish and Associates), and the former joint registrar. However, no arrests have been made so far. Despite the cancellation of permissions for the upper floors, the construction firm continues to advertise on web portals in an attempt to deceive and defraud potential home seekers. Further investigations are underway.