Mira Bhayandar: 6 held for running sex racket from Mira road lodge

The police team rescued two women during the raid.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 08:17 PM IST
article-image
Mira Bhayandar: 6 held for running sex racket from Mira road lodge | FPJ Photo
Mira Bhayandar: The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police busted a prostitution racket that was operating from a lodge in Kashimira on Tuesday afternoon.

While six people, including the operator, manager and waiters of the establishment, were arrested for allegedly facilitating prostitution activities, by showing photographs of women on mobile phones. The police team rescued two women during the raid.

Decoy customer sent by police

Acting on a tip-off, police inspector-Sameer Ahirrao, sent a decoy customer to Hotel Srinidhi Residency, a dingy lodging and boarding facility located on the first floor of Shanti Shopping Center near the railway station in Mira Road. After confirmation, the team swooped down on the establishment at around 3:30 pm and apprehended the culprits. The rescued women were sent to the welfare home after necessary formalities.

A case under relevant section of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) was registered at the Naya Nagar police station against the accused who have been remanded to custody. Further investigations were on.

